Naturalists create bingo game to help people connect with seaside species

Chennai :

Because of the lockdown, they were unable to do any activities and decided to create a bingo gamed called Beach Bingo. Vikas Madhav Nagarajan tells us, “We are a group of students and naturalists. By engaging the public through this game we are creating awareness about coastal biodiversity. We have identified around 128 seaside species that are commonly seen on the Chennai shore. It includes various types of gastropods, crabs, bivalves, etc. There are various ways of learning about our flora and fauna. We thought introducing the public to seaside species through a game will be more interesting.”





Beach Bingo is a PDF game that can be downloaded through a OneDrive link. “One of the team members Anooja drew the bingo sheet. So, next time when you are going to the beach, instead of just wading in the water, try playing the bingo game. Spend some time on the shore and search for these species. If you come across the ones mentioned in the bingo sheet mark it. This way, you feel more connected with nature and learn about our biodiversity,” he adds.