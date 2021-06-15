Tue, Jun 15, 2021

WATCH: Chennai boy, who set Guinness World Record, hula hoops while climbing stairs

Published: Jun 15,202102:29 PM

Updated: Jun 15,202102:48 PM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Nine-year-old Aadhav Sugumar set a Guinness World Record in April by becoming the fastest person to climb 50 steps while hula-hooping.

Screengrab from Youtube.
Screengrab from Youtube.
Chennai:
It took him 18.28 seconds to climb 50 stairs of the Kumaran Kundram Temple at Hastinapuram Main Road in Chromepet. A Class 4 student at PSBB KK Nagar, Aadhav is excited about his record. “I am so happy. Before the attempt in December, I practiced for two months continuously. I trained at Ashok Nagar Metro Station — they have a staircase outside the station. I also practiced at all the footbridges across the Guindy road. Though it was lockdown then, there were some relaxations and the stations and roads were empty,” shares Aadhav. 


Apart from hula-hooping, Aadhav loves karate, singing, dancing. Next, he is planning to do hula-hooping while running. “My master Gokulnath is supportive and encouraging from the beginning. Though I joined GUTA to learn juggling, I still haven’t learned it. But will learn it soon,” he smiles.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:


Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations