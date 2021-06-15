Tipplers in TN maintain orderly queue on Day 1

Chennai :

A senior official from TASMAC said that the salesmen in the outlets were strictly instructed that liquor should not be supplied for the consumers, who do not wear facemasks and social distance.





Stating that bulk sales were not allowed on the first day, the Tasmac official said that a maximum of only two 750 ml bottles containing any liquor brand could be purchased.





The official said that most of the outlets could not supply the choice of the customers as stocks were very less. Police were deployed at outlets where crowds were not manageable.





Meanwhile, a man at a Tasmac shop in Sellur, Madurai, who was clad in dhoti and white shirt, performed rituals for the bottles and kissed them in joy.