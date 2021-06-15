At 50 pc, central zones top in inoculation rate

Chennai :

The civic body administered more than 22 lakh doses – including first and second doses – of Covishield and Covaxin till June 13. Of these, 10.10 lakh doses – or 46 per cent – were administered in the central region of the Corporation, which includes Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam. These are the most commercialised zones and are densely populated. These zones also reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases during the first and second waves.





In contrast, the north region administered more than 5.52 lakh doses while the south did 6.49 lakh doses.





"Vaccines are distributed based on requirement and population. As the central zones are highly populated, the number of people getting vaccines is higher in those zones," said an official.





Meanwhile, the core city zones such as Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam, Teynampet and Adyar have received more than 14.21 lakh doses, while extended zones like Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur administered only 7.81 lakh doses.





Among the zones, Teynampet administered 2,58,128 doses, the highest, followed by Anna Nagar and Kodambakkam with 2,46,597 and 2,33,864 doses respectively. Vaccination number is the lowest in Manali zone, where only 48,802 doses have been administered. Madhavaram (65,288 doses) and Tiruvottiyur (66,993 doses) were slightly better.





Of the total 22 lakh doses, 5.89 lakh doses are second doses. Of the total doses, 2.41 lakh doses (around 11 per cent) were given to the persons in the 18-44 age group category. However, only 60 persons in the category received second doses, all of them on Sunday. "As the due dates for the second doses are approaching, the numbers will increase in the category," the official added.