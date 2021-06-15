Auto drivers’ union petitions Chief Secy to scrap need for e-registration

Chennai :

In the petition, the union’s working president Balasubramaniam and general secretary M Shivaji said that after the new government assumed office, it had taken various measures to ease the difficulties faced by the public due to the second wave but at the same time, autorickshaw workers are losing their livelihood.





“We extend our support to the Chief Minister for allowing resumption of autorickshaw operation with two passengers. At the same time, we would like to draw your attention to mandatory e-registration for passengers. This poses a serious crisis not only to drivers but also to the general public who travel by auto to shops or government offices. The e-registration system has caused a lot of inconveniences. So we urge the Chief Minister to scrap e-registration,” they demanded.





To protect the livelihood of autorickshaw drivers, they urged the government to release the money in the Transport Workers’ Welfare Fund and provide a relief of Rs 7,500 each to all the auto drivers with valid driving licenses. “We would also like to request the government to extend the fitness certificate renewal period for all vehicles and the period for renewal of driving license in all Regional Transport Office till December 2021 and the EMI payment period till December 31, 2021,” the union demanded.



