Supply higher than demand at Koyambedu wholesale mkt

Chennai :

The sale had increased when retail shops reopened on June 7. However, as customers stored enough vegetables last week itself, all retail shops recorded fall in business on Monday, said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association. “We hope the business would pick up at least in the coming days, or else only after the lockdown ends,” he said.





The prices have also reduced, as the market is receiving increased supply of vegetables, except beans and peas that are sold for Rs 80 per kg and Rs 120-Rs 130 per kg respectively, Sukumaran added.





Onions are being sold for Rs 20/kg, tomatoes Rs 15-Rs 20/kg, broad beans Rs 40/kg, brinjal Rs 35/kg, and beetroot and carrot Rs 30/kg.





Flower traders at the market complex said their business was hit for more than a month. The wastage has also increased after the sale came down.





“As there are no marriages, and temples are closed from last month, our business has come down. We expect it to get better only when the situation normalises after the lockdown,” said S Mookaiyan, secretary, Koyambedu Flower Merchants’ Association.





After the drastic fall in prices, rose is sold for Rs 40–Rs 50/kg, jasmine Rs 150-Rs 180/ kg, Jasminum sambac Rs 120-Rs 150/ kg, tuberose Rs 20/kg and marigold Rs 100-Rs 120/kg.