Spl task force to bring down cases in 11 districts, says Health Minister

Chennai :

“There are 54,000 COVID beds available across Tamil Nadu. The number of active cases has come down to around one lakh, which was about 3 lakh a month ago. Three districts have less than 100 daily cases, while Chennai has less than 1,000 daily cases,” said the Minister.





A special COVID-19 task force is being formed under the instructions of Chief Minister MK Stalin in 11 districts with a higher number of cases, Subramanian added. He said districts such as Coimbatore and Erode have been witnessing a decline from 3,000 daily cases to about 1,500 and numbers are expected to decline further.





The Health Minister, along with Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, will visit Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday to inspect of COVID-19 hospitals and healthcare services. The Chief Minister has proposed fever and screening camps in these districts.





“A total of 1,493 people have been affected by mucormycosis in the State so far, while 57 have recovered from the same and have been discharged,” he said. The task force formed to oversee mucormycosis treatment in Tamil Nadu will submit a report in the next few days on available treatment, recommended drugs and other guidelines. Private hospitals will also have to abide by the guidelines, he added.





Regarding the Integrated Vaccine Complex, he said that the Chief Minister is likely to go to Delhi to talk to central ministers.