Cops on trail of YouTuber for abusive comments against women

Chennai :

According to Chennai police, they have received two complaints against Madan OP, who has nearly 8 lakh subscribers for his YouTube channel, for the abusive contents in his videos.





Police are however not sure about his identity and locations because of the possibility of him using an online name for PUBG and YouTube channel.





“Police have only his voice and nothing else to track him down. We are seeking a legal opinion on how to proceed. Unless we physically track and summon him, his identity will remain a question mark,” said a police officer.





Police said locating him is tough since he is using a VPN for his games. VPN or virtual private network provides a secure connection between your gadget and the internet and the data traffic is routed through an encrypted virtual tunnel.





“This disguises your IP address when you use the internet, making its location invisible to everyone. However, we are trying to track him through some other methods and are hopeful of cracking the case soon,” police noted.





In India, the online game PUBG is banned on mobile. But if one can access it through a VPN one can play and the IP address cannot be traced. Madan is believed to be technically sound and doing it in such a way that the police are finding it difficult to track him.