Bid invited for road overbridge near Singaperumalkoil rly level crossing

Chennai :

According to TNRIDC officials, the ROB near Singaperumalkoil railway station was proposed way back in 2008 at Rs 52.89 crore. The manned railway level crossing located at the starting point of state highway no 57 connects Singaperumalkoil to Redhills via Sriperumbudur and Tiruvallur, linking four major national highways.





The Singaperumalkoil-Sriperumbudur stretch has many industries and SIPCOT which causes more commercial traffic movement.





“The frequent gate closers cause more delays to the traffic plying on SH 57. Also, this cause traffic congestion on SH 57 as well as the stretch of NH 45 (GST Road) due to queuing of vehicles. To ease the congestion and delay and improve road safety, the Highways department started construction of a road overbridge (ROB) in place of LC 47,” the official said.





Considering the proximity of the GST, the ROB is designed as ROB cum interchange, the officials said, adding there would be an elliptical shape roundabout over NH 45 with approaches on both sides of the GST and one from the Mamallapuram side. However, the project design was modified after the project came under the Chennai Peripheral road project and the project cost went up to Rs 138 crore. The total length of the ROB would be 1407 m.





The present proposal consists of an elliptical rotary with two arms on NH (Chennai–Tiruchy arm, Tiruchy–Chennai arm), one arm on the Mahabalipuram side to connect the proposed peripheral road and another arm on the Sriperumpudur side to connect the already constructed approach to the ROB.