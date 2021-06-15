Poultry thieves were earlier after goats

Chennai :

The accused were identified as Ashraf (38) and his wife Lakshmi (36) of Ekkaduthangal and the investigation revealed that it was the same couple who stole goats from a meat shop in the locality a few days ago.





Police said it was not the first time the couple was caught stealing goats. Three months ago, the couple was arrested in Tiruverkadu on similar charges. While 14 country chicken and three goats were seized from them, the car used for the offence was also seized.





Both Ashraf and Lakshmi have been remanded, said the police adding that the couple’s six-month-old kid was also in the car when they indulged in the theft.