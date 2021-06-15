Trainer molests woman at gym during lockdown period, faces police probe

Chennai :

The accused, a resident of Tambaram, had kept his gym open in East Tambaram secretly even as the COVID-induced lockdown restrictions were in place and was allowing entry to its members through the rear gate.





A few days ago he had asked a young woman to come for personal training. When the woman went to the gym, the trainer allegedly misbehaved with her. The woman, who managed to escape from the spot, filed a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner online.





Meanwhile, the trainer contacted the woman and pleaded for forgiveness. He also promised not to repeat such behaviour in future. However, police said, the woman was not interested in having a conversation with the abuser and disconnected the call.





Selaiyur police conducted an enquiry with the accused and tried to meet the woman in person for gathering the details. Since the woman had tested positive for COVID, police have paused the investigation and plan to resume it once she recovers.