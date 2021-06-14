City police begins zero traffic violation points

Chennai :

In South Chennai two traffic signal points are currently being taken as zero violation points, said PK Senthil Kumari, joint commissioner of police, traffic, south on Monday.





Zero violation points are Madhya Kailash junction (Sardar Patel Road - OMR junction ) and Chrompet Vaishnava College junction on GST Road .





At these points, police will make sure that the motorists don't cross the stop line and also follow all traffic and Covid norms when they travel in the city.





The motorists are encouraged to stick to all safety norms like wearing helmet, seat belts, carrying all essential documents while they travel, noted the joint commissioner.





Motorists who adhere to the norms are encouraged by police at these zero violation points.





Apart from motorists, police personnel are also asked to follow the norms of wearing good quality mask and gloves while dealing with the public, the official noted.





The number of such zero violation points could be increased in the future based on the result of the response from the two points, the officer added.