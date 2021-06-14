Activist Kishore K Swamy arrested in Chennai on charges of inciting communal riot

Chennai :

He was booked under Sections 153, 505(1)(b) and 505(1)(c) based on a complaint by DMK IT wing and remanded in judicial custody till June 28 on Monday.





Police said that the complainant Ravichandran of Pannalam had alleged that Kishore K Swamy had posted remarks against Chief Minister M K Stalin and late DMK leaders C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi which according the complainant, would create unrest in the society.





Sankar Nagar police after investigation arrested Kishore K Swamy from his residence in K K Nagar in the wee hours of Monday and produced him before the magistrate. He was lodged at the Saidapet sub-jail.





Kishore K Swamy has already been arrested in 2019 on the charges of abusive tweets about women journalists and a separate case was registered against on the similar charges in 2020.





It may be noted that he in his latest social media post had criticised the state government's announcement to make women eligible to become archakas to conduct Lukas at temples.