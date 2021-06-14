Digital school to teach South Indian performing arts

Chennai :

It is a digital school for South Indian performing arts. “Our e-learning platform will provide live classes, online courses and even personalised training for a variety of artistic disciplines including music, dance and various other art forms.





South India has a rich history in performing arts and our vision is to allow students to learn and contribute to these arts through the use of modern learning methodologies and cutting-edge technology. Our vision is to build The Pallikoodam into a digital gurukulam for South Indian performing arts,” says Kiran Sampath, one of the co-founders.Kiran, who is passionate about learning and education, helps businesses and institutions optimise their capabilities by providing customised programs that improve their efficiency and expand their possibilities.





Ranjith Govind is a singer and composer who has worked alongside some of the biggest names including Ilayaraja, Mani Sarma, Yuvan Shankar Raja, D Imman, DSP and Thaman. Entrepreneur and creator Nara has excelled at being able to take information and present it in an effective structure.They will be launching the first online course in a couple of weeks.





“The first course will be a singing course and it will be taught by Ranjith. He will guide participants through the various aspects of singing — from the fundamental concepts to the more advanced techniques. Following this course, we plan to launch a variety of courses including Bharatanatyam, songwriting, veena and theatre. In order to develop these courses, we are working with a team of immensely talented teachers who have vast experience of both performance and teaching,” shares Nara.





The trio received a few overseas enquiries regarding topics such as singing, Bharatanatyam, Carnatic vocals, veena and many more. “To manage this demand and to bridge the geographical gap we felt that going online would be best. Global communication has grown exponentially and we have noticed a growing demand for classes and courses in the South Indian performing arts,” Ranjith Govind chips in