Anshul Misra appointed Member Secretary of CMDA

Chennai :

In the Government Order (GO) on transfer of IAS officials, Mariam Pallavi Baldev, Additional Commissioner of Land Administration, has been posted as Managing Director (MD) of Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women replacing Jothi Nirmalasamy.





Brinda Devi, MD, Tamil Nadu Magnesite Ltd, Salem, has been transferred and posted as Director of Horticulture and Plantation replacing SA Raman. J Jayakanthan, Commissioner of Fisheries and MD of Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise replacing R Kirlosh Kumar, holding additional charge.





Sandeep Nanduri, Tiruvannamalai Collector, has been transferred and posted as Director of Tourism, replacing TP Rajesh. MP Sivanarul, Tirupathur Collector, has been transferred and posted as Inspection General of Registration Department replacing P Shankar.





A Annadurai, Villupuram Collector, has been transferred and posted as Director of Agriculture replacing V Dakshinamoorthy. TG Vinay, Director of Sericulture, Salem, has been transferred and posted as Director of Survey and Settlement replacing B Ganesan.





D Rathna, Ariyalur Collector, has been transferred and posted as Director of Social Welfare replacing T Abraham. V Amuthavalli, MD, Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Director cum Mission Director of Integrated Child Development Scheme replacing Kavitha Ramu.





In another order, the state government has appointed new District Collectors for 24 districts. AR Rahul Nadu has been appointed as Chengalpattu Collector, Dr M Aarathi, appointed for Kancheepuram, Dr Alby John Varghese as Tiruvallur Collector Dr GS Sameeran as Coimbatore Collector and Dr J Vijayarani as Chennai Collector.