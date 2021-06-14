Burglars splash chilli powder, escape with Rs 6 lakh

Chennai :

The cash and valuables belong to Devendran, a farmer, of Panjamthiruthi village. Devendran, who is expanding his house had gone to Chengalpattu to buy raw materials, while his wife too was out for menial work.





Devendran’s aged mother was lying in the backyard of the house when the unidentified persons entered the house and stole the cash and other valuables from two cupboards. Before leaving the house, they took the chilli powder from the kitchen and splashed it on the floor.





Devendran who returned to the house was shocked to find the cash stolen and lodged a complaint at Manamathi police station.





A case has been registered and further investigation is on.