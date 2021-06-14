10K given COVID jab at Koyambedu

Chennai :

According to the civic body data, as many as 10,332 doses, including first and second doses, have been given to the traders and drivers till Saturday.





“A special camp is functioning permanently at the Koyambedu market to vaccinate the traders. From June 1, around 6,000 doses have been administered,” an official said.





Overall, the civic body has administered more than 21.85 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, of which 22,552 were given on Saturday.





Meanwhile, the number of active cases has come down to less than 1,000 in all 15 zones. Presently, the city’s recovery rate is around 97 per cent.





Also, Chennai’s growth rate of new cases has come down to -7.6 per cent with Valasaravakkam and Perungudi zones recording the lowest growth rate of -12.3 per cent each. Tondiarpet, Royapuram and Tiruvottityur zones have -3.5 per cent, -4 per cent and -4.1 per cent respectively.