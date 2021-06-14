Caretaker swindles Rs 24L from sr citizen’s bank a/c, held

Chennai :

The accused, A Kulandhaisamy alias Ravi of Kallakurichi, had been employed as a caretaker for the victim S Subramani (71) of Pammal, who had been living with his wife, and their son was working abroad.





Ravi, who had been working in the house since October last year, suddenly stopped reporting to work. Subramani later found out that Rs 24 lakh was missing from his bank account. Since he always gave his debit card to Ravi to purchase medicines, he lodged a complaint at Sankar Nagar police station raising suspicion on the caretaker.





A case was registered and Ravi was secured from his hometown.





During interrogation, Ravi admitted that he withdrew cash from his account multiple times and lost it all after investing in the online share market. He was remanded in judicial custody.