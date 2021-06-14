Notorious gangster Kakkathope Balaji held

Chennai :

The 38-year-old gangster, who has already been detained under Goondas Act 10 times, was arrested by Guindy police in 2017 and was later released on bail. However, he was arrested in connection with another case and remanded again. Balaji, who was released from prison on May 25, did not appear at the police station as directed. A hunt was launched for him again and amidst reports that he was secured from his hideout in Villupuram, police maintained that he was arrested in the city. About 25 kg of ganja was also seized from him before he was handed over to RK Nagar police. RK Nagar police arrested him and produced him before the magistrate in George Town. He was remanded in judicial custody till June 25.





However, Balaji was admitted to the convict ward at the Government Stanley Hospital and was not sent to the Central Prison in Puzhal since he sustained injuries, police sources said.





Speaking to the media, Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Sunday said more rowdy elements would be arrested in the coming weeks.





It may be recalled that another gangster, Manikandan alias ‘CD’ Mani, was arrested earlier this month and remanded.