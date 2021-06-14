Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Chennai :

Annual income below 72K? Well, you can get State cover to treat COVID





How can I get covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme for COVID treatment? What is the eligibility and how can I apply? My whole family got infected and we were treated at a private hospital. I am not in a position to pay the bills. Please help me with avenues to get compensation from the CM’s scheme.





— Murugesan, Chennai





If you are a resident of Tamil Nadu, have a ration card and if your annual income falls below Rs 72,000, then you are eligible to avail of benefits under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, previously known as the Amma Health Insurance Scheme. You can find out more details on the scheme and how to register yourself through an internet search and the joining procedure is very simple.





Inheriting property not enough, proper transfer of title required





I am a real estate agent. I bought a property along with a friend for development purposes. We wanted to make flats and sell them. He passed away unexpectedly last month after contracting COVID. His wife wants to divide the property and sell her share. If that happens, the plot is useless to me as it will be too small to develop. How to divide this property which was bought as a long-term investment? I don’t have enough money to buy his share also. What can I do?





— VKP, Kancheepuram





If the sale deed agreement is in the joint name of you and your friend (who is no more), his wife cannot sell the property without your consent. The best course open to you is to convince your friend’s wife that joint development of the property will yield better returns and take her to a builder for joint development of the property. The initial payment given by the builder can be given to her and the flats constructed can be shared between you and her as per your share in the landed property.





DISCLAIMER: The views expressed here are of Justice K Chandru, who is providing guidance and direction based on his rich experience and knowledge of the law. This is not a substitute for legal recourse which must be taken as a follow-up if so recommended in these columns