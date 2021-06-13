4 held for selling medicine for black fungus at inflated rates

Chennai :

While a special team of St Thomas Mount police district arrested a five-member gang for advertising online to sell Amphotericin on Saturday, Anna Salai police too have arrested four people including two women for selling the drug in black market.





Based on a tip-off, Anna Sallai police approached the accused posing as customers and made them arrive near LIC building on Anna Salai. The women who agreed to come after seeing a photo of the cash on WhatsApp, were secured and eight vials of Ambisome Liposomal Amphotericin were seized from them. Investigation revealed that one of the accused A Fauzana (32) of Kanathur procured the medicine for Rs 15,000 per vial from Bengaluru and sold them for Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 through the other woman A Ummu Gulsam (26) of Adambakkam. The two men were identified as V Rajesh (21) of Villupuram and R Vivek (25) of Kattankolathur.









Images of the four accused





Police said that Fauzana's husband runs a pharmacy on ECR and she procured the drug using the connections with drug suppliers. Police said that the MRP of Amphotericin is about Rs 8,000, it is distributed to the government hospitals for Rs 1,200 and to the private hospitals for Rs 4,000. However, it is sold in the black market for at least five times of MRP.