Chennai cyber crime wing received 37 complaints of cheating by Chinese apps

Chennai :

While Delhi police had informed the media that the gang operated two apps called Power Bank and EZPlan, the city police said that 34 victims have lodged complaints that they fell prey to Power Bank app, while three others were victims of Tesla Power Bank application.





Investigation by Delhi unearthed the nexus between those arrested including a few charted accounts with Chinese firms since the latter approached the arrested to create a bank account and shell companies for them. These apps promised to double the investment in a few weeks time and earned the credibility of the users by doubling the small investment. After the tempted users deposited huge sums of money, their accounts be blocked and there would be no communication.





The money was transferred through the shell companies to reach the Chinese firms. An official with the Central Crime Branch (CCB) told DTNext that details of the case would be sought from Delhi police after which they would decide whether to take the 11 accused into custody for interrogation. It may be recalled that the Chinese apps offering micro loans were busted a few months ago and several suspects were arrested across the country. Cyber crime sleuths have warned of risks involved in using the applications and asked people to stay away from them.