Covid patient's house burgled in Korattur

Chennai :

Korattur police have launched a hunt for unidentified burglars who escaped with four sovereigns and Rs 60,000 in cash from a Covid patient's house.





The victim Kannan of Srinivasapuram, who was running a grocery store near his house, tested positive to Covid a month ago and was admitted at a private hospital in Guduvanchery.





Kannan's wife Revathy who stayed with her husband returned to their house on Saturday found the house broken open and valuables stolen.





Based on her complaint, Korattur police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.