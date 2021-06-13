Dentist held in possession of fake e-pass in Chennai

Chennai :

The Pallikaranai police have arrested a 27-year-old dentist in possession of a fake e-pass as if it was issued by an MP.





The accused Sham Kannan of Sadasivam Nagar in Madipakkam was secured near Pallikaranai marshland where he was found in a compromised position with a woman in his car.





While police initially let him off thinking that the pass was original, inquiries with the MP concerned revealed that no such a pass was issued on behalf of the MP after which the Sham Kannan was traced through the vehicle registration number.





Investigation revealed that Sham Kannan was a dentist and he did not work since last year due to Covid. An officer on condition of anonymity told DTNext that the woman he was with fled the spot in a two-wheeler after police confronted them and he suspects that she could be in flesh trade.





Police said that he used the fake e-pass to go scot-free at vehicle checkpoints and toll plazas. Another fake e-pass as if it was issued by the district collector has also been seized from him along with the car, said police.





Sham Kannan was booked under Sections 170, 171, 177, 465, 468 of IPC and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.