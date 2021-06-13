Face your feelings, remove guilt to manage emotional eating, say experts

Chennai :

Instead of stopping it suddenly, one can manage emotional eating pragmatically. In a chat with DT Next, nutritionist Sandhya Manian says, "When the lockdown started last summer, many felt like a long holiday with the freedom of work from home.





Soon, this freedom became a burden and many started losing the boundaries between work, family and self-care. Most of my clients stopped maintaining a regular eating cycle they started complaining of weight gain, high sugar levels and were feeling unhappy.





Even though we have access to eating at any time of the day we are not satisfied and happy. All these indicate one main condition poor sleeping pattern. Sleep is a great medicine but many end up sleeping late.





The repair mechanism of our body happens between 10 pm and 5 am. If you sleep late, say by 2 am, then you are compromising your physical healing. If there is a poor sleep pattern, you will end up eating mindlessly.





If you can work on your sleeping pattern then you can take charge of your eating habits as well."The city-based nutritionist suggests ways in which one can maintain the sleep cycle. "Firstly, sleep on time daily. Stop using gadgets after 8 pm. The majority of us don’t have a demanding job so wind up work by 6 pm and relax.





Those who have late working hours should find some other alternative. Learn to unwind the mind and body to get into sleep. We all know how to start a day by going for a walk, doing yoga or exercises, but don’t know how to end a day. There are specific yoga practices to relax you can get in touch with a yoga teacher. There are also chanting and sleep programs you can sign up for.





The ideal sleeping time is be-tween 9-10 pm to 4 am-6 am. If you can maintain this cycle, your body will get into a natural state of balance. Secondly, plan meals have a healthy mix of veggies, fruits, nuts and seeds. Thirdly, stay hydrated lack of water intake is misunderstood as hunger. So, when you feel hungry or feel a craving, drink water, smoothies or juices," she explains.





Sandhya also stresses the need to talk to a psychologist, nutritionist or yoga therapist and seek help. “Resorting to food for emotional wellness is harmful. The happiness one gets while stress eating is short-lived and it leads to guilt trips and other complications. Seek help if you feel like you are overeating."Psychologist and mindset coach Nikita Vyas says that emotional hunger is triggered at a specific time after an emotional episode (argument/bad news, etc) due to anxiety/uncertainty or after completing a taxing task.





“Eat if it makes you happy but don’t feel guilty about it. Guilt is what adds to more emotional eating. Sometimes a craving is just a craving. If you feel like eating something, try to eat in small quantities. Also, prepare for the craving. If you’re aware of the timings (late night, difficult conversations, etc) prepare something that is healthy and can fill your craving.





If you have craving for ice cream add some granola to it. If chocolate is your thing try eating dark chocolate or cacao which has less sugar,” says Nikita Vyas.Take a look at the pantry and remove the items that could be unhealthy for you. “If you need to stock it for whatever reason, try to put it in some containers that cannot be easily accessed.





The most important aspect is to face your feelings talk about what is happening with a friend or partner or someone you trust. Acknowledge your feeling and name them. Naming the feeling will help you stay in control of your craving. Start doing meditation daily and include a healthy diet in your everyday life.





Move your body for better circulation and balancing high energy levels that sometimes re-lease pleasure chemicals that can help manage your craving. Unsubscribe food channels, mute food profiles or influencers (at least for a while),” she remarks.Nikita further says that if a person is unable to manage all these methods, then he/she may need to hire a counsellor or a nutritionist.





“You cannot stop a craving or stop emotional eating; it can trigger anytime. Be kind and compassionate with yourself instead of judging yourself. Listen to what your body wants and not the other way round. Give yourself the time to understand the feelings and emotions instead of forcing yourself. Emotional eating cannot be managed only emotionally or mentally.





Managing emotional eating is never easy and requires a lot of work and mindfulness but if done compassionately, it easily works and helps,” Nikita concludes.