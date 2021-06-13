Man throws slab on roof, niece critical

Chennai :

The victim, Sharmila, is the daughter of Kamatchi, a widow, and a resident of Indra Nagar in Ambattur. The accused, N Ranjithkumar, is the brother of Kamatchi’s late husband Dinesh Kumar, who lived next door.





Police said that Ranjithkumar often troubled Kamatchi for money to buy liquor and threatened them to vacate the house. On Thursday night, when Kamatchi and her two daughters were asleep, Ranjithkumar threw a concrete slab on the asbestos roof of their house. The roof caved in and the slab fell on Sharmila (13), Kamatchi’s younger daughter.





She was rushed to a nearby hospital for first-aid and was later shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital as she remained unconscious. Based on Kamatchi’s complaint, Ambattur police registered a case and arrested him.