Nearly 10,000 in Koyambedu market vaccinated so far

Chennai :

Nearly 10,000 vendors and traders took their jabs at the market, according to Health Minister Ma Subramaniam, who inspected the market on Saturday. Traders at fish markets are also being given the vaccine jabs.





“The market became the largest cluster of COVID -19 in Tamil Nadu during the first wave. To avoid such a situation, doses are given to the market traders. So far, 9,655 persons at the market got vaccinated. Even traders from other states and districts, who supply vegetables to the Koyambedu market, are evincing interest to get their jab in Chennai,” said the Minister.





In May, 9,003 samples were collected from traders and vendors at the wholesale market complex, of which 16 tested positive for the infection. In June, 3,643 persons were tested, but only one person had contracted the virus.





“Vendors and traders at fish markets were also administered the vaccines. Around 2,500 people got immunised at the Kasimedu fish market. Though the vaccination drive at Chintadripet fish market was started only on Friday, 100 traders got their jab till now,” Subramaniam said.





Two weeks ago, special vaccination camps and door-to-door vaccination were launched for people with disabilities in the State. Till now, more than 5,000 differently-abled people got their doses in Chennai alone.





The Health Minister said that the COVID cases in the State continued to decline. As of Friday, more than 50,000 beds are vacant in both private and government hospitals across the State, he said.