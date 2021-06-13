No. of streets with 10 cases and above drops to one-tenth in a week

Chennai :

According to Chennai Corporation data, only 31 streets across the city have more than 10 cases as of Thursday. Also, the number of streets with at least one case has decreased to 1,286. Of the 1,286 streets, 244 streets had more than six but less than 10 cases.





As of June 3, the city had as many as 365 streets with more than 10 cases and 4,460 streets with at least one case. On May 17, more than 6,600 streets had at least one active case and 890 streets more than 10 cases.





Of the 15 zones, Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones had six and five streets respectively with more than 10 cases, which is the highest. On the other hand, Royapuram and Valasaravakkam do not have any street with more than 10 cases.





“The number of infected streets is coming down as there is a huge gap between the new cases and the number of recoveries. Recoveries are higher in the city. Containment restrictions have been lifted in those streets where cases are coming down,” an official said.





On Saturday morning, the city had 10,842 active cases, which is only around two per cent of the total cases reported since the outbreak. All the zones, except Anna Nagar, had less than 1,000 cases with Manali having the lowest number of cases with 231. Anna Nagar had 1,021 active cases.





Meanwhile, the civic body fined 851 individuals and 221 shops for lockdown violations on Friday.