How to maintain energy levels while working from home

Chennai :

Food recommendations vary for people leading a sedentary and active lifestyle. Vijhay Ganesh tells us that planning and designing the meals ahead would help in controlling the intake. “The ratio between protein, fats, carbs, probiotics and fibers is an important factor in cooking to provide sustained energy.





You can start by increasing portions of vegetables over grains and legumes. There is an interesting way of cooking vegetables let the veggies cook with their moisture until you render it to the desired texture, and add the seasoning at the end,” says Vijhay Ganesh.





Earlier, he was running a restaurant near Auroville. Many of us are inspired by the traditional way of cooking but we are not sourcing the right ingredients to practice. The former restaurateur points out that practicing traditional methods on conventional produce will not yield any favourable results and vice versa. “For instance, there are 30-40 native rice varieties available in the market but we only use 3 or 4 commercial varieties.





I suggest using heirloom brown or red rice for everyday consumption and cook them using the draining the excess starch method instead of a pressure cooker or absorption method. For our current lifestyle, we don’t need the complete starch from grains, less is better. Draining the starch has its perks it will provide sustained energy throughout the day resulting in balanced sugar levels to make you feel comfortable,” he shares.





Vijhay is also part of a rice research group called Shalikuta. One has to build his/her knowledge about cooking time for different rice, veggies, dals and pulses. “The boiling time differs in rice jeeraga samba will take only 7 minutes to cook, while kattuyanam takes 20 minutes. Another important element in a meal is food for our microbes have a probiotic or fermented element with every lunch to fulfill that.





This does not mean you can have idly/dosa fermented foods should be a small portion of a large meal as they are acidic and having them as a meal every day results in acidity,” Vijhay points out. “I prefer to have seasonal fruits for breakfast. However, if you are looking for other break-fast options, then try kelvaraguor kambu kanji or koozh, even pazhaya sadham is fantastic.





Pongal is also a great breakfast option but in a smaller portion as it is a dense food, almost like meat. To digest proteins, we need good quality fats and hence a dollop of ghee or coconut oil over pongal is sufficient,” he sums up.