Corpn may soon release RT-PCR results online

The Greater Chennai Corporation is mulling releasing RT-PCR test results online on the official website soon. However, it is not yet clear whether residents could see or download the test results soon after they were ready or after civic body workers took them for treatment.
Chennai:
According to a civic body source, a link would be provided on the website using which the residents could get their test results. “Work on providing the link is underway and residents can download their results once the system gets ready,” the source said.
At present, the government testing labs send the results to the Chennai Corporation and the civic body visits homes of those who tested positive. Private labs have also been asked to send the results directly to the civic body. The move is to prevent panic among citizens.
