Corpn may soon release RT-PCR results online

Chennai :

According to a civic body source, a link would be provided on the website using which the residents could get their test results. “Work on providing the link is underway and residents can download their results once the system gets ready,” the source said.





At present, the government testing labs send the results to the Chennai Corporation and the civic body visits homes of those who tested positive. Private labs have also been asked to send the results directly to the civic body. The move is to prevent panic among citizens.