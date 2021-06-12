WATCH: Trio use a sedan to steal chicken from shop in Chennai

Chennai :

The shop on Vallalar street at Padi belongs to one Boopalan. He found about 10 country chickens kept at his shop missing on May 30 and lodged a complaint at the Korattur police station.





A case was registered and the police looked through the area's CCTV footage to find that a sedan stopping outside the shop early on May 30. The 10-minute long footage shows the car arriving at the spot around 5 am. The driver wearing a lungi gets down and looks for movement of people for about five minutes. In between, a boy is also seen getting down and boarding the car again.





A few minutes later, a woman sitting in the rear row opens the back door, after which the man brings chickens from the shop and dumps them in the car. After repeating it thrice, he gets into the car and the vehicle flees the spot.





Police have launched a hunt for the suspects with the help of the car's registration number.





A few weeks ago, goats were reported missing from a meat shop in Korattur and the police are verifying if the same gang is behind both incidents.





Watch the video here: