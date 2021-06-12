Man rapes 14-yr-old girl on pretext of marriage, arrested

Chennai :

The arrested Dinesh (name changed) of Pammal in Pallavaram was working as an electrician.





Dinesh, who became friends with the minor schoolgirl in the locality, lured her with the promise of marriage and sexually exploited her a few months ago.





Recently, the girl’s parents found that she was pregnant for two months. When enquired, the girl spilt the beans that she was raped by Dinesh in the promise of marrying her.





Worried parents, after a few days, decided to abort the baby and approached the government maternity hospital in Egmore. There, after the doctors demanded them to reveal the reason for the abortion they narrated the incident.





The doctors then informed the Child Welfare Committee who after an inquiry filed a complaint with the Tambaram all-women police station.





The police registered a case on Thursday evening and arrested Dinesh under Pocso Act.





The accused has been remanded in judicial custody.