Gombe-Gowri couple makes Vandalur zoo proud with chimp baby after 20 yrs

Chennai :

With this, the number of apes has increased to three in the park which has in its possession over 2,500 animals.





“The mother and the baby chimpanzee are healthy and are under continuous monitoring of the veterinary team,” said an AAZP source.





“Gombe and Gowri are among the most attractive and precious wild animals of the Vandalur zoo,” said the park’s deputy director pointing out that chimpanzee is an endangered species which is endemic to the African continent.





For almost two decades till 2015, the zoo had boasted of four chimpanzees when one of the female chimpanzees died due to natural ageing. Soon, another male chimpanzee also died in the following months.





With only two chimpanzees left, the veterinary doctors at the zoo tried several steps in trying to help them mate and breed but without much success. With Gowri and Gombe finally consummating and Gowri conceiving, zoo officials were on their toes. Now, Gowri and its baby are being isolated and observed closely with Gombe kept alone at its place.





Due to COVID-19 second wave induced lockdown, the Vandalur Zoo has been remaining closed since April this year.