Chennai UCCN to launch COVID-19 awareness video series titled Coronavai Jayippom

Chennai :

Chennai UCCN is all set to launch Coronavai Jayippom, a series of performance videos featuring acclaimed performing artists. The initiative raises awareness about COVID-19 precautions and protocols and spreads hope and positivity through music and dance. The videos to be launched in the Coronavai Jayippom series feature Chinnaponnu Kumar (Kannadasan Award-winning folk artist and playback singer of Naaku Mukka fame), Simran Sivakumar (Bharatanatyam dancer and founder of choreography team Anartana) and Isaivaani (gaana singer and member of The Casteless Collective), Gana Muthu (gaana and playback singer) and Abhishek Kumar (stand up comedian, known for featuring his alter ego Mrs Janaki). The series is powered by Aanmajothi, the cultural wing of Saraswathi Vidyalaya.





KS Natarajan, head of Aanmajothi and convenor of Chennai UCCN tells DT Next, “Any level of awareness is good and we wanted to reach out to more people through this video campaign. We have collaborated with popular performing artistes from the city. In the videos, they are stressing the importance of double masking, social distancing, washing hands regularly, and the need to take vaccination on time. The videos are uplifting and informative, and were thoughtfully produced.”





Bharatanatyam dancer Simran Sivakumar who did one of the videos says, “We have created four videos to help people cope and conquer the second wave of COVID using music, breathing exercises and dance movements. I have created a video in which I am teaching five simple steps in Bharatanatyam. I wanted people to get distracted from the negative thoughts and calm down their minds. They can follow and enjoy the music and dance in their style. For the video, I have chosen a violin cover of the song Sundari Kannal Our Seithi from the film Thalapathi.”