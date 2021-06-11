DMK suspends Mylai cadre for indiscipline

Chennai :

A few days ago, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan suspended the primary membership of district youth wing secretary R Balu of Mylapore for violating party discipline.





Though the announcement was made in June 7 edition of Murasoli, it did not state more reasons than “violating party discipline,” DMK sources said and added that the suspension had something to do with a complaint received from a mutt near Chennai.





Sources revealed that the mutt had allegedly reported to the leadership about an alleged attempt by the suspend-ed functionary to gain some favour from a leading eye hospital trying to build a facility in Mylapore.





Significantly, the DMK party organ had published an image of Balu along with a top DMK functionary only on June 5, barely two days ahead of his suspension.The DMK top brass was totally annoyed by the complaint because instructions were given very recently to all district secretaries to make sure that there is zero political intervention in the government.





“We have understood that party chief has zero tolerance to excesses by party men,” said a top DMK leader. When asked, Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi said, “He violated the party discipline. He was suspended.”