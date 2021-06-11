Fri, Jun 11, 2021

DMK suspends Mylai cadre for indiscipline

Published: Jun 11,202103:09 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A month in power, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin seems to show zero tolerance to party functionaries abusing it. Stalin has already suspended a party functionary in Chennai identified as close to a top-level youth wing functionary allegedly for committing excess.

Chennai:
A few days ago, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan  suspended the primary membership    of    district    youth    wing   secretary   R   Balu   of   Mylapore  for  violating  party  discipline.

Though   the   announcement   was   made   in   June 7 edition of Murasoli, it did  not  state  more  reasons  than  “violating  party  discipline,”   DMK   sources   said   and  added  that  the  suspension   had   something   to   do   with   a   complaint   received   from a mutt near Chennai.

Sources  revealed  that  the  mutt  had  allegedly  reported  to the leadership about an alleged attempt by the suspend-ed  functionary  to  gain  some  favour   from   a   leading   eye   hospital  trying  to  build  a  facility   in   Mylapore.

Significantly,  the  DMK  party  organ  had   published   an   image   of   Balu  along  with  a  top  DMK  functionary  only  on  June  5,  barely  two  days  ahead  of  his  suspension.The DMK top brass was totally   annoyed   by   the   complaint   because   instructions   were  given  very  recently  to  all    district    secretaries    to    make  sure  that  there  is  zero  political  intervention  in  the  government.

“We  have  understood  that  party  chief  has  zero  tolerance  to  excesses  by  party     men,” said  a  top  DMK leader. When  asked,  Rajya  Sabha  MP RS Bharathi said, “He violated   the   party   discipline.   He was suspended.”

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations