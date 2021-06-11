Pregnant woman killed as ambulance rams tree

Chennai :

Police sources said the pregnant woman, Jayalakshmi (23), who was accompanied by her mother-in-law Selvi and sister-in-law Ambika, was being taken to Kallakurichi GH from a Primary Health Centre when the tragedy occurred.





The ambulance driver lost control of the vehicle following a tyre burst and rammed into the tree killing Selvi and Ambika on the spot.Jayalakshmi, who sustained serious injuries, died on the way to the hospital.





CM announces solatium





CM MK Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a solaitum of Rs 5 lakh to the family of Jayalakshmi and Rs 3 lakh each to the families of Selvi and Ambika.