Cops at sea over missing woman’s death at RGGGH

Though the police are denying the possibility of foul play in the death of a 41-year-old woman COVID-19 patient whose decomposed body was found in RGGGH on Tuesday, 15 days after she went missing, the investigators are still at sea on how the victim moved from the third floor to the eighth floor of the hospital building.
Chennai:
Though the body of Sunitha, wife of college faculty Mouli from Tambaram, was decomposed, her dress was intact and the initial probe showed no possibility of any assault. “But we don’t know how she went from third-floor ward to the eighth floor,” a senior officer said.
Sunitha, admitted to the corona ward of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, had disappeared on May 23. That was the time when the number of patients in GH was still at a peak and everybody was looking for an empty bed.Her husband gave a written complaint on May 31. Her body was handed over to the family on Wednesday after post mortem
