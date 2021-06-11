Cops at sea over missing woman’s death at RGGGH

Chennai :

Though the body of Sunitha, wife of college faculty Mouli from Tambaram, was decomposed, her dress was intact and the initial probe showed no possibility of any assault. “But we don’t know how she went from third-floor ward to the eighth floor,” a senior officer said.





Sunitha, admitted to the corona ward of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, had disappeared on May 23. That was the time when the number of patients in GH was still at a peak and everybody was looking for an empty bed.Her husband gave a written complaint on May 31. Her body was handed over to the family on Wednesday after post mortem