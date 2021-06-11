Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Cops at sea over missing woman’s death at RGGGH

Published: Jun 11,202101:53 AM

Though the police are denying the possibility of foul play in the death of a 41-year-old woman COVID-19 patient whose decomposed body was found in RGGGH on Tuesday, 15 days after she went missing, the investigators are still at sea on how the victim moved from the third floor to the eighth floor of the hospital building.

Representative image
Chennai:
Though the body of Sunitha, wife of college faculty  Mouli  from  Tambaram,  was  decomposed,  her  dress was intact and the initial probe showed no possibility  of  any  assault.  “But  we  don’t  know  how she went from third-floor ward to the eighth floor,” a senior officer said.

Sunitha, admitted to the corona ward of the Rajiv  Gandhi  Government  General  Hospital,  had  disappeared  on  May  23.  That  was  the  time  when  the  number  of  patients  in  GH  was  still  at  a  peak  and everybody was looking for an empty bed.Her husband gave a written complaint on May 31.  Her  body  was  handed  over  to  the  family  on  Wednesday after post mortem

