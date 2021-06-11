Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Court seeks proof on ‘police excesses’ in enforcing lockdown

Published: Jun 11,202101:52 AM

The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to take cognisance of a complaint by an advocate that police have begun to harass people by misconstruing the sentiments expressed on Wednesday for strict implementation of lockdown.

Chennai:
The  first  bench  comprising  Chief  Justice  Sanjib  Banerjee  and  Justice  Senthil Kumar  Ramamoorthy,  before   whom   the   mention   was   made  by  advocate  R  Krishnamurthy  that  he  witnessed  such  episodes on his way from Avadi to the Madras High Court, said the police were  getting  harsh  on  the  public  by citing the court observation.

However,  the  Chief  Justice  on  hearing  the  advocate  asked  him  to file an affidavit in such regard with evidence.The  first  bench  on  Wednesday  had  expressed  shock  over  people  moving  about  on  the  roads  as  a  matter   of   routine,   despite   the   lockdown  being  in  force  with  a  few relaxations.

The bench, while seeking to ensure  that  lockdown  enforcement  does  not  become  a  political  issue after Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram had stated that during the previous regime people violating lockdown were beaten up,  but  this  time  strict  orders have been issued not to touch them had sought to  create        awareness  among  people through the public  address  system  and  ask  them  not  to  roam   about   unnecessarily  on the roads  and  crowd  at  public places.

