Court seeks proof on ‘police excesses’ in enforcing lockdown

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy, before whom the mention was made by advocate R Krishnamurthy that he witnessed such episodes on his way from Avadi to the Madras High Court, said the police were getting harsh on the public by citing the court observation.





However, the Chief Justice on hearing the advocate asked him to file an affidavit in such regard with evidence.The first bench on Wednesday had expressed shock over people moving about on the roads as a matter of routine, despite the lockdown being in force with a few relaxations.





The bench, while seeking to ensure that lockdown enforcement does not become a political issue after Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram had stated that during the previous regime people violating lockdown were beaten up, but this time strict orders have been issued not to touch them had sought to create awareness among people through the public address system and ask them not to roam about unnecessarily on the roads and crowd at public places.