Cops caught on cam stealing from shop, suspended

Chennai :

The two cops entered the shop, found open during the night against the lockdown norms, and walked away with bundles of cash stuffed in pockets after asking the staff to close the shop, police sources said.





The suspended police personnel are identified as Mujib Ur Rahman and Sujin of Flower Bazaar police station.The two found the shutter of a jewellery showroom on NSC Bose Road half-open during their night rounds and sneaked inside, only to find the staff counting the cash.





As they opened the shop against pandemic lockdown norms, the cops asked the staff and the jewellery owner to come to the Flower Bazaar police station with the cash.





Meanwhile, the owner spoke to the sub-inspector of the police station and later he convinced the cops and asked them to re-turn to the station.However, after the police-men left, the staff were shocked to find Rs 5 lakh cash missing. They browsed through the CCTV footage and found the two cops stealing the cash bundles after diverting the attention of the staff.





Following this, the jeweller approached a senior police officer and briefed him about the incident. After due enquiry, the two police constables were placed under suspension while the sub-in-spector is facing departmental action in connection with the mess. Confirming that the two were placed under suspension, a senior officer said that further enquiry is on