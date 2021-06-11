Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Cops caught on cam stealing from shop, suspended

Published: Jun 11,202101:52 AM

Two police constables were placed under suspension after they allegedly stole Rs 5 lakh from a jewellery shop during night patrolling on NSC Bose Road recently.

Representative image
Chennai:
The two cops entered the shop, found open during the night against the lockdown norms, and walked away with bundles of  cash stuffed in pockets after asking the staff  to close the shop, police sources said.

The  suspended  police  personnel  are  identified  as  Mujib  Ur  Rahman  and  Sujin  of  Flower  Bazaar police station.The two found the shutter of a  jewellery  showroom  on  NSC  Bose   Road   half-open   during   their night rounds and sneaked inside,  only  to  find  the  staff  counting the cash.

As   they   opened   the   shop   against    pandemic    lockdown    norms, the cops asked the staff and   the   jewellery   owner   to   come  to  the  Flower  Bazaar  police    station    with    the    cash.

Meanwhile, the owner spoke to the  sub-inspector  of  the  police  station  and  later  he  convinced  the  cops  and  asked  them  to  re-turn to the station.However,   after   the   police-men left, the staff were shocked to find Rs 5 lakh cash missing. They    browsed    through    the    CCTV  footage  and  found  the  two cops stealing the cash bundles  after  diverting  the  attention of the staff.

Following this, the  jeweller  approached  a  senior  police  officer  and  briefed  him  about  the  incident.  After  due   enquiry,   the   two   police   constables  were  placed  under  suspension   while   the   sub-in-spector  is  facing  departmental  action  in  connection  with  the  mess.  Confirming that the two were placed under suspension, a  senior  officer  said  that  further enquiry is on

