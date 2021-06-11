DVAC’s new dy director had earlier opted for voluntary retirement

Chennai :

Lakshmi, who had served as SP in DVAC earlier was posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, South, Chennai before she went on leave after seeking permission to opt for voluntary retirement.





Though she cited ‘personal reasons’, her decision created ripples in the department as she was calling it quits in the middle of her career.





However, following suggestions and advice from her senior colleagues, Lakshmi later decided to withdraw her VRS application and since then she was placed on compulsory wait at the DGP office.