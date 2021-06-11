Four-yr-old drowns in sump after family forgets to close after filling

Chennai :

Sarvesh of Ambedkar Nagar in Nagalkeni near Chromepet, whose father Venkatesan works in a private firm, was playing outside around 10 am when mother Saraswathi noticed him missing and started a search.





After a while, neighbours found Sarvesh inside the water tank behind the house. They took him out and rushed him to the Chrompet GH where he was declared brought dead. Police said the family has left the six-ft-deep underground tank, used to store panchayat water, open after storing water on Thursday morning.