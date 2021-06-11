Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Four-yr-old drowns in sump after family forgets to close after filling

Published: Jun 11,202101:34 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A four-year-old boy drowned in a water tank at his house in Chromepet on Thursday.

Representative image
Representative image
Chennai:
Sarvesh of Ambedkar Nagar in Nagalkeni near Chromepet, whose father Venkatesan works in a private firm, was playing outside around 10 am when mother Saraswathi noticed him missing and started a search.

After a while, neighbours found Sarvesh inside the water tank behind the house. They took him out and rushed him to the Chrompet GH where he was declared brought dead. Police said the family has left the six-ft-deep underground tank, used to store panchayat water, open after storing water on Thursday morning.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations