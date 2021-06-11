2 more lionesses at Vandalur zoo test COVID +ve

Chennai :

Seven samples had been sent to the city-based institute from the zoo for testing."Of the samples of seven animals (four tigers and three lions) from the Tamil Nadu zoo, one lioness tested positive for SARS CoV-2 and distemper virus, one lioness for SARS CoV-2, and one lion tested positive for distemper virus," IVRI Joint Director K P Singh said.





All four tigers have tested negative for both the viruses, he said. A report is being sent to the zoo authorities in Tamil Nadu, Singh added.