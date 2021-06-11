Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Chennai, Ghat districts may get moderate rainfall

Published: Jun 11,202112:42 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A low-pressure area, likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal on Friday, is expected to bring moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning to the Western Ghats, interior Tamil Nadu and Kanyakumari. This is expected to continue for two days.

Chennai:
The  cyclonic  circulation  will  be  prevalent  over  the  east-central  and  adjoining  north-east Bay of Bengal between 4.5 and 5.8  km  above  mean  sea  level.  Under  its  influence,   a   fairly   large   low-pressure   area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal and neighbouring areas.

“Due  to  heat  convection,  the  Western  Ghat  districts,  interior  Tamil  Nadu,  and  Kanyakumari   will   witness   thunderstorms  with  moderate  rain  for  the  next  two  days.

In  Chennai,  the  sky  condition  is likely to be partly cloudy,” said N Puviarasan,  director,  Area  Cyclone  Warning  Centre, RMC.He  said  fishermen  should  not  venture  out  to  sea  for  the  next  24  hours.  The  low-pressure  and  resultant  air  circulation  is  expected  to  create  a  rough  sea.

This  can  also  stir  up  high  waves  and  wind.  Fishermen,  especially  on  smaller  vessels,  could  be  in  imminent  danger  at  sea and hence they should stay off in the wake of adverse weather warnings.On  Thursday,  the  maximum  temperatures  in  the  city  rose  and  weather  stations  in  Nungambakkam  and  Meenambakkam   recorded   36.6   degrees   Celsius   and   36.4   degrees   Celsius   respectively.

The minimum temperature was 29.5 and 28.6  degrees  Celsius  in  the  same  record-ing stations. On   Thursday,   Coimbatore   received   2 cm of rainfall; Salem and Tirupur, 1cm; and  minimal  rain  occurred  in  Chennai,  Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanyakumari, Theni and Nilgiris.

The  recent  cyclone  Yaas,  which  had  wreaked  havoc  in  Odisha  and  parts  of  West Bengal, had little effect on northern Tamil  Nadu  and  Chennai.  Initially,  the  cyclonic   circulation   was   predicted   to   bring rain to these regions as well.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations