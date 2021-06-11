IIT-M to develop software to monitor maritime traffic

Chennai :

Envisaged initially as part of the Maritime Vision 2030 action plans, the software development project is part of a collaboration between IIT Madras and VO Chidambaranar (VOC) Port Trust in Tuticorin,Tamil Nadu, for which a Memorandum of Understanding was signed recently.





The proposed software will cater to the increasing maritime traffic and help keep pace with global technological developments in the maritime domain. According to TK Ramachandran, Chairman, VO Chidambaranar Port Trust, VOC port is the first major port of India to sign a MoU with the National Technology Centre for Ports, Water-ways and Coasts (NTCPWC) at IIT Madras for development of indigenous software for VTS system.





“The development of indigenous system by NTCPWC, as per VOC Port’s recruitment, instead of relying on proprietary and costly foreign made software solutions, will be a game changer in Indian Maritime Industry.





A VTS is required under the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea,” he said.K Murali, Professor, IIT Madras, said, “The Indigenous VTS software system will open up the pathway for India to develop other indigenous technology solutions that maritime severe-ly depends on overseas solutions”.





Murali explained the focus of IIT Madras will be on the opera-tion, manning and maintenance of vessel traffic system and the development of indigenous vessel traffic soft-ware in Tuticorin.“NTCPWC will maintain the existing vessel traffic service, for day-to-day operations and assist pilots in real-time information of tracking of ships and analysis of vessel traffic including Met-Ocean warnings,” he said.





“This maintenance model that will be adopted will help to reduce the cost of the VOC port in terms of maintenance and alert the port at an appropriate time for any repair and replacement through direct employment of the instrument vendor by the port,” he adde