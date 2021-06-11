Fri, Jun 11, 2021

IIT-M to develop software to monitor maritime traffic

Published: Jun 11,202112:42 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras are going to develop an indigenous Vessel Traffic Software (VTS) to help monitor maritime traffic.

Chennai:
Envisaged initially as part of the Maritime Vision 2030 action plans, the software development project is part of a collaboration between IIT Madras and  VO  Chidambaranar (VOC) Port Trust in Tuticorin,Tamil Nadu, for which a Memorandum of Understanding was signed recently.

The   proposed   software  will  cater  to  the  increasing  maritime  traffic   and   help   keep   pace  with  global  technological developments in the maritime domain. According   to   TK   Ramachandran,  Chairman, VO Chidambaranar Port Trust, VOC port is the first major port of India to sign a MoU with the National Technology Centre for Ports, Water-ways and Coasts (NTCPWC) at IIT Madras  for development  of   indigenous   software for VTS system.

“The development of indigenous system by NTCPWC, as per VOC Port’s recruitment,  instead  of  relying  on  proprietary and  costly foreign made software solutions, will be a game changer  in  Indian  Maritime  Industry.

A  VTS  is  required  under  the  International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea,” he said.K   Murali,   Professor,   IIT   Madras,   said,   “The   Indigenous   VTS   software   system will open up the pathway for India  to  develop  other  indigenous  technology solutions that maritime severe-ly depends on overseas solutions”.

Murali explained the focus of IIT Madras will  be  on  the  opera-tion, manning and maintenance of vessel traffic  system  and  the  development  of  indigenous vessel traffic soft-ware in Tuticorin.“NTCPWC will maintain  the  existing  vessel traffic service, for day-to-day operations  and  assist  pilots  in  real-time  information  of  tracking  of  ships  and  analysis of vessel traffic including Met-Ocean warnings,” he said.

“This maintenance model that will be adopted  will  help  to  reduce  the  cost  of  the  VOC  port  in  terms  of  maintenance  and alert the port at an appropriate time for any repair and replacement through direct  employment  of  the  instrument  vendor by the port,” he adde

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations