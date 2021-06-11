Two held for robbing 28-year-old man

Chennai :

On Wednesday midnight, as Arshad was returning home on his two-wheeler, two men intercepted and threatened him to hand over valuables. Arshad tried to stave them off, but the duo attacked him with a sickle and snatched his purse and mobile phone.





Arshad, who was admitted to a private hospital nearby, filed a complaint at the police control room. Meanwhile, the patrol team from Nandambakkam station who were on vehicle check spotted two youngsters speeding on a bike without stopping at the checkpoint.





The officials chased and caught both of them. The duo was identified as Akash (20) of Ashok Nagar and Abinash (21) of KK Nagar. The officials recovered the phone and purse and seized their bike. The police have registered a case, and are investigating whether this was the duo’s first attempt