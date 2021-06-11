Corpn opens tele-counselling centre

Chennai :

“The idea is to prevent suicides in the city. Persons in depression or suicidal thoughts could call the centre for psychological help,” the official said. He explained that the tele-counselling centre will function permanently unlike the tele-counselling opened to help the COVID-19 patients.





The tele-counselling will come up at the Ripon Building and experts will be roped in to run the centre. “However, the proposal is in the initial stages and final structure will take place only after discussions,” he added. Meanwhile, psychological counselling has been given to around 400 persons in the city from the tele-counselling presently functioning in the Ripon Building.





The centre is to help the persons, who are infected with COVID-19 virus, and persons suffering from anxiety due to the pandemic. Apart from the tele-counselling centre, the civic body will create a mathematical park and renovate Victoria Hall under the Singara Chennai 2.0.