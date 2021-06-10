CPWD EE arrested for graft in Madurai

Chennai :

The agency registered a case against following allegations that the official conspired with the contractors and collected Rs 50,000 to clear the bills of a private company and Rs 1 lakh for refunding GST.





During the trap proceedings, Rs 70,000 that the official had accepted from the contractors was recovered, and the trio were nabbed. CBI officials also searched the office of the executive engineer in Madurai, and recovered Rs 1,85,000 kept in different covers.





Bhaskar allegedly received the money from various other contractors.





They were produced before the Special Judge for CBI Cases, Madurai, and were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.