One arrested for smuggling gold at Chennai airport

Chennai :

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the Commissioner of Customs said Kabari Samino Jesaiah flew in from Dubai.

On personal search, nine packets of gold paste weighing 1.42 kg were found stitched inside the waist belt and ankle portion of his jeans.

On extraction 1.25 kg of 24 K purity gold valued at Rs 63.20 lakh was recovered and seized under Customs Act. He was taken into custody.