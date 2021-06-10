Thu, Jun 10, 2021

Two lionesses of Tamil Nadu zoo test positive for COVID-19

Published: Jun 10,202101:02 PM by PTI

Two lionesses of the Arinagar Anna Zoological Park in Tamil Nadu have tested positive for COVID-19, while a lion was found to have contracted distemper virus, the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) here said Thursday.

Seven samples had been sent to the city-based institute from the zoo for testing. 

"Of the samples of seven animals (four tigers and three lions) from the Tamil Nadu zoo, one lioness tested positive for SARS CoV-2 and distemper virus, one lioness for SARS CoV-2, and one lion tested positive for distemper virus," IVRI Joint Director K P Singh said. 

All four tigers have tested negative for both the viruses, he said. 

A report is being sent to the zoo authorities in Tamil Nadu, Singh added.

