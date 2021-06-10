Former officials of agri society in DVAC net

Chennai :

The accused were identified as V Thangaraj and Karnan, former president and secretary of Suranam Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society. “From 2014 to 2016, the then president and the then secretary of the Society in connivance with each other in order to get undue advantages for themselves fabricated and made bogus loan records in the name of 42 members of the Society without their knowledge, obtained Kisan Cash Credit Loan and used the bogus records as genuine to get the loan and misappropriated the Society funds to the tune of Rs 12.86 lakh.





Subsequently, the loan amount was waived by the Government of Tamil Nadu in 2016,” said the DVAC FIR.During the year 2016-2017, the two suspects in connivance with each other again fabricated and made bogus loan records in the name of Society members in various types of loan and misappropriated the society funds to the tune of Rs 6.45 lakh, the FIR further noted.