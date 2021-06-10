Thu, Jun 10, 2021

Former officials of agri society in DVAC net

Published: Jun 10,202102:18 AM

Former president and secretary of agriculture cooperative credit society in Sivaganga were booked for corruption by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for allegedly swindling society money to the tune of Rs 19 lakh by creating bogus loan records from 2014 to 2017.

Representative image
Chennai:
The  accused  were  identified  as  V  Thangaraj  and  Karnan,  former  president  and secretary of Suranam Primary Agricultural  Cooperative  Credit  Society.  “From 2014 to 2016, the then president and the then secretary of the Society in connivance with each other in order to get  undue  advantages  for  themselves  fabricated   and   made bogus loan records in the name of 42 members of the Society  without  their  knowledge,  obtained  Kisan Cash Credit  Loan  and  used the bogus records as genuine  to  get  the  loan  and  misappropriated  the  Society  funds  to  the  tune  of  Rs  12.86  lakh.

Subsequently,  the  loan  amount  was  waived  by  the  Government   of   Tamil   Nadu   in  2016,”  said  the  DVAC  FIR.During  the  year  2016-2017,  the  two  suspects  in  connivance     with     each     other again fabricated and made bogus loan  records  in  the  name  of  Society  members  in  various  types  of  loan  and  misappropriated  the  society  funds  to  the  tune  of  Rs  6.45  lakh,  the  FIR  further noted.

Conversations